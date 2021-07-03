Iggy Azalea Responds To Accusations Of Blackfishing In New I Am The Stripclub Video

Iggy Azalea found herself in hot water after the internet accused her of blackfishing in her latest music video for I Am the Stripclub.

As soon as the video dropped on Friday, people quickly called out the 31-year-old rapper for having skin noticeably several shades darker than her normally fair complexion. And things only got worse for Iggy after the clothing company Boohoo shared several stills from the music video, claiming that she was “serving” looks. That really sent people! One social media user commented that the look was essentially Black face, saying:

“So Iggy Azalea is essentially in black face in her new video.”

Related: Iggy Azalea ‘Personally Witnessed’ Jamie Spears’ Controlling Behavior Towards Britney

Another person mentioned how there was “a lot to unpack” with the video:

“It’s giving…..black face…black woman….throwing the gays in for ‘approval’ … whew it’s a lot to unpack but good for her”

And then a third wrote:

“But it just so happens she’s imitating a black female aesthetic surrounded by a bunch of black people in the background.”

Of course, some fans blamed the dark lighting on Azalea’s appearance. One follower on social media even suggested she has just “gotten darker” over the years from things like “tanning.” Just no words…

Despite the backlash, Iggy did not back down. The musician tweeted that same day in response to someone asking her to address the controversy:

“I don’t care. F**k those ppl babe lol. I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk.”

She later added:

“I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue.”

Her makeup artist, Eros, also backed the momma up, sharing:

“She literally wore the same face makeup during every scene of the video… I would know, I did it. And it’s a shade 6 from Armani Luminous Silk (a light/medium olive undertoned shade if you’re curious).”

More fans also spoke out in support of the artist, with one person expressing:

“Everyone in the shot is cast in shadow and Iggy herself is visibly much lighter than everyone there. And she has black hair,” wrote one user. “I don’t know what people expect?”

To which Iggy replied:

“Exactly. I’m the same color as the other white dancer in the room and not anywhere close to the color of the black dancers. People will say ANYthing to try and cancel me and it’s actually kinda funny to watch people so worked up over a black wig and Smokey eye.”

You would think the Fancy hitmaker would know better by now. Ever since the Australian native entered the hip-hop world, she has continually come under fire for appropriating Black culture. And clearly, she is aware of the controversy she continues to spark, so why she thought this video would be okay is mind-boggling. Take a look at the problematic music video (below):

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Iggy Azalea/YouTube, Iggy Azalea/Instagram]