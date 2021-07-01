Iggy Azalea 'Personally Witnessed' Jamie Spears' Controlling Behavior Towards Britney

Iggy Azalea is standing up for a friend.

As you may recall, the Australian performer collabed with Britney Spears back in 2015 for their single Pretty Girls. Even back then — despite being under an NDA — she let slip some concerning details, like the fact that the Brit’s team didn’t let her do any promo or that they searched the rapper’s house “to make sure [she] wasn’t trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something.”

In light of this, fans had been bothered that the Fancy artist wasn’t speaking up about the pop star’s recent statement in court. But on Wednesday, she provided new details of her experience back in 2015 that support Britney’s testimony. The 31-year-old posted a Notes App screenshot on Twitter that read:

“Its basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.”

Accompanied by the caption #FreeBritney, the statement went on:

“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying. I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?”

Restricting her soda intake??? That sounds more like how you’d treat a child, not a (then) 33-year-old woman. It just goes to show how controlling her team has been over even the tiniest detail of her life. How sad.

Iggy also added:

“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage. The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”

Brit described in her testimony how Jamie “loved” having control over someone “as powerful” as her, so it doesn’t come as a surprise he would turn his bullying tactics on another artist. Still, it’s pretty gross behavior.

The new momma concluded:

“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.”

Tell them, Iggy!

Previously, she had hesitated to speak on the situation because she wanted to be “helpful and also mindful” with her words, saying that if Britney “needed me to speak on her behalf. That message has been delivered to her.” She tweeted:

“I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out. I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE.”

With that in mind, we wonder if releasing this statement now means that Britney gave her approval for Iggy to share it…? We hope that’s true, because it would mean that Brit is in contact with people who want to help and support her. In any case, we hope more people who have witnessed the abuses of the conservatorship will come forward with their stories like Iggy did.

