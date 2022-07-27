Influencer Heiress Accused Of Having Sex With Teen Got Out Of Jail After Asking WHAT??

An Australian socialite and daughter of a famous horse breeder, Ross Daisley just got out of jail after she was accused of having sex with a 14 year old boy — and the way she asked the judge for bond might be one of the most out-of-touch things you’ve ever heard.

As you may already know, Savannah Daisley was accused last year of having sex four times in one day with a 14-year-old boy. It’s unclear if the two knew each other prior to the alleged assault, but it’s been documented that Daisley was drunk at the time. Disturbing phone calls have also come out, featuring what’s claimed to be the heiress admitting to kissing the boy and demanding secrecy:

“… should be confined to the depths of the ocean in a chest.”

Despite the evidence against her, she has denied the claims.

Savannah was charged with 4 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 14-16. It’s been reported before her Instagram was deleted she often alluded to struggles with alcohol — and that’s been her biggest excuse in court. Well, besides the fact she’s losing money…

Yep! You read that correctly. This accused child sexual abuser “begged” the judge to let her free from Australia’s notorious Silverwater Maximum Security Centre because her juice cleanse business was “losing millions of dollars” as long as she remained locked up.

According to DailyMail, magistrate Alison Viney told the accused weight loss guru:

“In the courtroom, there are an extremely large number of people with enormously complex needs after a life of trauma. The reality is if this would apply as a given, the system would break down and everyone would be released.”

Soo… she’s an exception then?

The influencer also wanted to be released due to her mother’s battle with ovarian cancer and her “mental health” — which she claims is suffering from the imprisonment.

Uhhhh…. any care for the minor’s mental health?

Needless to say, the judge DID grant her wish! It’s claimed the conditions of her bail are “strict” — she must surrender her passport and have no contact with the alleged victim or witnesses. She must also live with her parents (in their glorious seaside mansion) and report to Moss Vale Police Station as she awaits trial. Yeah, doesn’t exactly sound like she’ll be roughing it…

It’s reported her father offered to pay $10,000 to bail her out in the past, but it was denied. The agreed-upon bail was much higher though, set at a whopping $100,000! But of course the bond was paid, as history has taught us how the wealthy have a knack for getting off easy…

The Smart Cleanse owner’s next court date is scheduled for August 23, and if convicted of all crimes she could serve up to 12 years for each offense — that’s 48 years in total! What do U think about this situation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

