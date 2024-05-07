Irina Shayk Dazzles In 84 THOUSAND Swarovski Crystals At The 2024 Met Gala!

Grab your sunglasses, y’all! Irina Shayk is lighting up the Met Gala red carpet!

The Russian model has arrived at fashion’s biggest night in a sparkling custom gown embellished with 84,000 Swarovski crystals! See (below):

Related: Kim Kardashian Stuns In IMPOSSIBLE Corset AT The 2024 Met Gala!

Irina Shayk shares her advice for staying confident on the #MetGala carpet pic.twitter.com/iuau20IZ6A — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 7, 2024

She’s shining bright like a diamond! Literally!

As you can see, the 38-year-old paired the bright and shining look with a matching choker, chain, and bracelets. Her dark lip and neat hair also help to keep the focus on her dazzling gown! She looks expensive!!

Reactions?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]