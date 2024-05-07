Janelle Monáe Is Shimmering With Style On The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Janelle Monáe is picture perfection on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet!

The Glass Onion star has arrived to the party in custom Vera Wang, and if she’s the flame, we’re the moth! See her look (below):

Stunning!

As you can see, the Dirty Computer artist looks nearly translucent in her intricately-detailed gown, which just drips with luxury. But when the light hits her just right, she reflects it back like a disco ball!

Janelle Monáe poses with Vera Wang on the #MetGala carpet pic.twitter.com/VGqepjwCgc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 7, 2024

So gorg!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]