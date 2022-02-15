Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Are Engaged -- See Her STUNNING Ring!!

OMG! Safe to say Simone Biles just had the best Valentine’s Day ever!

The Olympic gold medalist and her beau Jonathan Owens are officially on their way to tie the knot after the football player popped the question on Monday night!!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Simone couldn’t help but gush about the romantic evening she shared with her boyfriend — we mean, fiancé!! In photos shared to the ‘gram, the couple is seen dressed up while in a gazebo in Houston, Texas while the athlete knelt on one knee! Biles reflected:

“THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ “

How amazing!! We are SO happy for her!

Owens quickly commented on the announcement, saying:

“Ready for forever with you .”

Stooop — they’re so cute!! In the carousel of priceless photos (below), the 24-year-old added a video of her sparkly oval-cut diamond ring and damn is it nice!! Ch-ch-check it out!

Over on his IG, Jonathan added of the big night:

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special ”

The duo first went public with their relationship back in August 2020 by posting a pair of pics to social media, but fans suspected they were an item for a few weeks prior. Throughout their relationship, they’ve held tight to each other while facing various obstacles, including Biles’ mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

As Perezcious readers know, the talented gymnast suffered from a disorienting condition known as the “twisties” while competing, meaning that she lost her air awareness while performing. With her safety at risk, she ultimately withdrew from the games. The 26-year-old was so supportive in that difficult time, writing on Instagram:

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ”

Simone has returned the favor by cheering on the Houston Texans‘ safety at his NFL games. Love that kind of supportive relationship! Many congratulations to the happy couple!!

[Image via Simone Biles/Instagram]