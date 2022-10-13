Is Candace Owens Neglecting Her Children Because Of Kanye West??? Home » Kanye West » Is Candace Owens Neglecting Her Children Because Of Kanye West??? Our thoughts go out to Candace Owens and her children! Thoughts and prayers! Related Posts Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Only Communicating 'Through Assistants' Now: She's 'Had Enough'! Kanye West Told TMZ He Loved Hitler Years Ago?! See The Shocking Accusation! Kanye West & Ray J Reunite Alongside Kid Rock At Candace Owens' George Floyd Documentary Premiere Kanye West Responds After Bank Kicks Him Out Following Anti-Semitic Remarks -- Says He's 'Happy' He Crossed A Line! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Oct 13, 2022 15:14pm PDT Share This Categories Kanye West Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article