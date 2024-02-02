Killers Of The Flower Moon Producer’s Wife Dead By Suicide After Tragic Hotel Balcony Jump

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A prolific Hollywood producer’s wife has sadly died by suicide.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Isabelle Thomas, wife of Killers of the Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas, was found dead in Los Angeles after reportedly jumping from a balcony at the Hotel Angeleno on Monday night, according to law enforcement sources.

The outlet claimed that law enforcement said she did not leave behind a suicide note, and the DailyMail.com reported she was found in the hotel’s pool area. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office has officially declared that she died by suicide, and cited multiple traumatic injuries consistent with a considerable fall. As of now, the hotel has not publicly addressed the tragic news.

She and Bradley married in 2018 and share two young children together. Most recently, the spouses were spotted together at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills on January 13. She was only 39.

Our hearts are with Isabelle’s loved ones during this devastating time. Rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

