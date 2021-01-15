Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner REFUSED To Let The Secret Service Use Their Toilets!

Holy s**t. Literally!

Less than a week out from the inauguration, which will finally officially end the four-year nightmare of having Donald Trump as our president, we didn’t think we could be gobsmacked by news of him or his awful family anymore. Especially in the wake of a deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol by the whipped up supporters at his rally!

But thanks to the cartoonishly villainous elitism of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, we have been proven wrong yet again.

For months we’ve seen how badly the family has been treating the Secret Service agents who are tasked with guarding them. With their political front of pretending the pandemic is no big deal and that social distancing is some kind of tool of oppression, the Trumps have consistently avoided wearing masks in public. And of course so have his supporters. Being at these rallies full of breathing masses of Trumpists has needlessly endangered the brave men and women who are just there to keep them safe.

What we haven’t seen is how unapologetically dismissive the Trumps are of the agents protecting them.

According to a new report in The Washington Post on Thursday, Ivanka and Jared were so snobbish about the non-wealthy agents being in their home, they refused to allow them to use their toilets.

To be clear, the couple’s house, in the high-priced Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC, has SIX AND A HALF bathrooms. And they wouldn’t let the Secret Service use even one. The agents pledged to take a bullet for their elitist asses.

How long has this been going on? Apparently the entire presidency! Four years now! The reason we’ve never heard about it is because agents don’t speak out about their charges. But folks noticed.

For months in 2017 the Secret Service searched for a toilet they could use on a permanent basis, according to neighbors and local law enforcement sources speaking to the Post. They first tried a port-a-potty, though we imagine the sight of such a thing couldn’t have sat too well with the type of snobs who wouldn’t allow plebes to use their own facilities. According to reports, the complaints of neighbors in the exclusive neighborhood caused them to rethink.

Agents made due by using the toilet in the nearby home of former President Barack Obama. Apparently the garage had been used as a command post by the Obamas’ protective detail. But that didn’t work out due to “an unpleasant mess” being left there by supervisor. We’re not sure we want to know what that means… Then there was the significantly farther home of Vice President Mike Pence, about a mile away, where there was a guard station with a toilet. They also used local restaurants.

And yes, this is a plot point straight out of The Help.

According to the bombshell report, the Secret Service finally found a neighbor willing to rent them a basement studio apartment in an extra house they owned next door to the Kushners’ — for the ludicrous cost of $3,000 per month. WTF?! Even in LA, that much rent will get you more than four walls and a commode. UGH!

And of course, this has been going on for three years and four months now. That means they’ve paid well over $100K in rent on the taxpayers’ dime. Just to have a close-by toilet because Ivanka thought it was icky to have the help use their facilities.

Hilariously, the neighbor, one Kay Kendall, chairwoman of the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities and wife of AOL International founder Jack Davies, acts like she was doing them some big favor. She tells the outlet:

“I think it was very clear that they just needed a place to take a shower, take a break, use the facilities, have lunch. I’m happy to be able to have helped them.”

According to the family living in the house above the basement apartment, it’s been “no big deal” to them — and the agents have been very pleasant.

A White House spokesperson couldn’t deny the rental, of course, as there’s a paper trail the Post was able to easily verify. But they did claim it wasn’t Ivanka and Jared’s choice to deny the agents use of their facilities but a Secret Service decision. As we said, the agency can’t defend itself; a spokeswoman told the outlet the Secret Service “does not discuss the means, methods or resources utilized to carry out our protective mission.”

Can you imagine someone being at your gigantic mansion with the sole job of keeping you safe — and asking them not to use one of your seven toilets?? It’s just… well, it’s another low point. Even now.

