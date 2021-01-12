Ivanka VS Donald! Trump Family Reportedly Have YUGE Fight Over Joe Biden!

We all know the story. Donald Trump hires someone unqualified for their position in return for their unflinching support no matter how distasteful or dictator-like his statements. Eventually it gets so bad they quit — then totally burn that Trump bridge the second they get out, spilling about how truly nuts it is behind the scenes as they scramble to salvage some sort of political career from being tainted by their brief association with him.

We’ve seen it happen over and over; there’s a reason all of Trump’s cabinet members are “acting” secretaries. His administration has a higher turnover rate than the McDonald’s drive-thru he makes aides go to every day to buy him dinner.

But we never thought we’d see it with his own family…

According to a new report, Donald’s behavior post-election may finally have caused the beginnings of a rift with his favorite child, Ivanka Trump.

As you probably heard, the POTUS has announced his plans to skip the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden, making him the first president to do so in 150 years (the last was fellow impeachee Andrew Johnson in 1869). What a pathetic, petty, little sore loser… and we hear the First Daughter low-key agrees!

A White House source spilled to DailyMail.com on Monday that a daddy-daughter brawl went down recently when Ivanks revealed her plans to attend the inauguration on January 20. The insider explained:

“Ivanka is worried that her promising political career is in jeopardy and she’s doing whatever she can to save her reputation.”

Oh, now she’s worried her political career is in jeopardy? Not when she was getting awarded trademarks for her business in China while meeting with their president on diplomatic matters? Or when her clothing line was being plugged by the White House? Or when she was making MILLIONS from her family’s DC hotel as every foreign dignitary and domestic supporter who visited the city felt obliged to stay there?? How about when she was defending her father’s racism, fascism, deplorable immigration policies, etc, as long as the money was flowing in?

How about when she called the insurrectionists storming the Capitol Building last week “American patriots” on Twitter?

Ivanka thought looking like a sore loser would be worse than all that? Apparently so. She told him the Trumps “owe it to the people” to attend. But the mere act of being civil was unacceptable to Trump. The source claimed Daddy blew up over her plans:

“He said it’s an insult that she would even want to engage with the crooks that are trying to bring him down.”

AKA, the American voting public, the Constitution, those “crooks.” Not only that, he tried to appeal to the only thing she cares about more than money — her optics — by telling her she would actually lose supporters:

“The president told his daughter that her presence at the inauguration will cost her thousands of supporters and would be the worst decision she could ever make.”

That’s actually probably true, considering the people who care deeply about a peaceful transition of power and a healthy democracy can’t possibly still be on her side. But she supposedly told him going would make it appear that she was “being a good sport and will gain future supporters”:

“She said she has to protect her own political aspirations and isn’t about to muck it all up by attending her dad’s 2024 campaign kick-off which is set for the same day. She’s leaving that for her dad and Don Jr.”

Damn! Speaking of Donald Trump Jr., the insider says the White House has been full of the sounds of their in-fighting in the final days of Trump’s presidency as well — and has been “dubbed a circus on steroids with Trump’s kids desperately vying for control”:

“Don Jr. and Ivanka talk over each other, which is nothing new, just escalated to the nth degree.”

This sounds like a proper family feud!

And you know what? Fair play. We’ve all had to deal with fights every holiday meal since Trump took office as loved ones fell down social media and YouTube rabbit holes and got radicalized by propaganda that made them believe anything bad they learned about Trump was part of a “fake news” conspiracy by the media, the intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and our allies. Phew. It’s been rough.

Apparently Baby Donny got what he wanted again. Another White House source told the outlet Ivanka does not plan to attend Biden’s swearing-in. Sure, not anymore…

