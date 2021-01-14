Macaulay Culkin Is All For Donald Trump Being Digitally Removed From Home Alone 2!

Could Donald Trump truly be digitally yanked out of his infamous two-decade-old cameo on Home Alone 2: Lost In New York?

Former child star Macaulay Culkin seems to think so, for one! And if you’ve ever seen the classic Home Alone movies, you know you should never put anything past that precociously vindictive little s**t Kevin McAllister! LOLz!!!

For a few days on Twitter and across other social media platforms, fans of the still-popular 1992 Christmas movie have been pondering whether it’d be possible/worth it to remove The Donald from his five-second appearance on screen. In it, Culkin’s McAllister is walking through the New York Plaza Hotel when he stops to ask a man — who happens to be Trump, who owned the place at the time — for directions.

The scene had been a funny little celeb cameo in a kids’ Christmas movie. But now, with Trump literally inciting a riot and an attempted coup inside the U.S. Capitol Building earlier this month, it’s suddenly not quite as cute and fun to see him on screen next, ya know?

A few days ago, a fan of the nostalgic classic put out a call on Twitter, asking to replace Trump in the film with a digitally-included “40-year-old Macaulay Culkin.” That is a hilarious idea on its own, and it appears it struck a chord with at least one person: Culkin himself!

Ch-ch-check out this interesting interchange (below):

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Ha!!! Simple and straight to the point… and it sounds like the star is on board!

Another fan edited a version of that infamous scene in which Trump is completely wiped out, just to give the world an idea of what the movie might look like without the orange-coiffed buffoon involved.

And as you can see again (below), Macaulay’s response is short, sweet, and supportive:

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

An amateur editing job, of course, but not bad for some random Twitter video!

Love it!

FWIW, Home Alone 2 director Chris Columbus recalled recently how annoying it was that Trump even wriggled his way into the movie in the first place. Talking to Insider about his recollections of Don’s demands during filming in the early 1990s, the now-62-year-old director recalled (below):

“We paid the fee [to film at the hotel], but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.'”

If only we had known at the time… Sigh… What do U think about Trump being removed from Home Alone 2, y’all?! TBH, we doubt it happens — the movie is already 20 years old, and it’s been all over the world a million times, so why take the time to re-edit and re-release it?

Still, it’d be amazing if it did happen! Just another f**k you to the outgoing disgrace of a President!

