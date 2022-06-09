Harrison Wagner’s Girlfriend Speaks Out Following Mysterious Passing -- As Cause Of Death Still ‘Needs Investigation’

As we reported, legendary soap opera star Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead Monday in Los Angeles.

Many have come forward to pay their respects to the actor’s late son. Harrison’s brother Peter Wagner posted a touching photo gallery on Instagram, General Hospital‘s Frank Valentini sent his condolences through Twitter. But this most recent tribute is the most intimate and heartbreaking yet — Harrison’s longtime girlfriend Sophia Bui.

Sophia was Harrison’s on-again, off-again girlfriend for seven years. At 27, that’s a lifetime. In an IG tribute posted Thursday, the actress opened up about her late lover. She refers to him as “babe”, which seems to be a special nickname between the couple, as it can be spotted in several social media posts from them over the years:

“Here’s a love letter to babe. I’m so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize.”

It sounds like the two had plans to reconcile Friday, just a few days after his passing. How devastating…

Sophia went on in her “love letter” to say:

“Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health. Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr pola bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry.”

Such sincere and vulnerable details give us a glimpse into their life together. The two seem to have been very much in love albeit their hardships.

Bui finished her post by describing her feelings for Wagner in touching detail:

“I was never alone in this world with you. You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be yr baby, babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life. @harrisonwagner”

Her devotion and promise to love Harrison “in this world and in any other life” is so beautiful and heartbreaking.

The late 27-year-old’s death is still a mystery. In a statement released to Page Six, an LA County Coroner’s Office spokesperson explained that the cause of death was still unknown:

“Cause of death is deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

If the medic that performed the autopsy is requesting more studies and testing, that must mean the cause of death is not very obvious, which only raises more questions as to what actually happened.

We hope that a definitive answer is found soon so that the family can find peace. Our hearts are with Sophia and the Wagner family during these difficult times.

R.I.P.

[Image via Instagram/Sophia Bui/Harrison Wagner]