Jacob Elordi Allegedly CHOKES Radio Producer Over Bathwater Joke!

The Euphoria star is the subject of a police investigation after allegedly assaulting KIIS FM’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show producer Joshua Fox over the weekend. The radio star described the situation on Monday morning’s installment of the Australian show, sharing that he bumped into the 26-year-old at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney on Saturday. He said he jokingly asked Jacob for some bathwater to give host Jackie O — in reference to the already famous bathwater scene from his 2023 movie Saltburn, in which he starred alongside Barry Keoghan. If you know, you know. But Jacob didn’t seem to think it was funny.

Joshua says the Priscilla star got in his face and demanded he “delete the footage.” Ah, he was filming it to get his reaction to the request? He recalled:

“I’m backed against this wall. He’s right in my face, and his two boys are now on either side of me. It’s like a switch went off, and he’s becoming quite aggressive, and I’m feeling intimidated.”

Scary! He claims he did delete the footage, but Jacob then demanded to see his recently deleted album confirm that the clip was full wiped… But that’s when Joshua felt the need to change his tune for his own safety:

“The way they’re surrounding me, I’m thinking something’s going to happen here. Someone’s going to jump me or something. So I say no, I’m not deleting that. I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only evidence. And then Jacob kind of just flips, and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat.”

WHOA. Remember, Jacob is 6'5″ and fit — so we can't even imagine how intimidating that must have been!

In all seriousness, this seems to be a big deal for the Aussie actor! Following the news, the New South Wales Police Force confirmed to multiple outlets that they’ve launched an investigation:

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

Jacob has not addressed the matter, but Joshua posted on his Instagram Story that he’d not be “discussing or commenting on the Jacob Elordi incident away from what I said on air this morning”:

