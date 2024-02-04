Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Arrested For DWI -- One Week Before The Super Bowl!

Patrick Mahomes’ dad has been arrested.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s father Patrick Mahomes Sr. was pulled over on Saturday night in Tyler, Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated — and was booked into the Smith County Jail!

Oof!

According to Smith County Records obtained by multiple outlets on Sunday, he’s been charged with DWI for the third time or more… Page Six reported that he was also arrested back in 2018 for a DWI to which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 days in jail. This time around, his bond has been set for $10,000.

Timing couldn’t be worse considering his son and the Chiefs are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl next weekend… Who knows if he’ll be able to make it now! Yikes.

