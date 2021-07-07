Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Her Drug Problem Got So Bad She Passed Out On The Nutty Professor Set!

Jada Pinkett Smith was always the life of the party — but the party used to suck the life out of her before she got her addiction issues under control!

The Girls Trip star opened up about her history with substance abuse on Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, where she discussed her own experience with heavy drinking and mixing drinks with drugs for a “cocktail” that hit even harder.

Will Smith’s wife admitted she was a brown liquor drinker and that wine was like “water” to her, noting that because red vino had reported health benefits, she had convinced herself that she could drink as much as she wanted.

But it wasn’t just the bottle; Jada confessed she would mix drinking alcohol with taking ecstasy and smoking weed on the reg, too, sharing:

“But drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water. Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.”

JPS went on to say she didn’t think those substances were “addictive” at the time, but explained that doing all three together raised her tolerance to problematic heights. She continued:

“I wasn’t doing things that I thought were addictive. But I would do those three together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high, that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to, it’ll take me two bottles to get to … OK, if I do ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time I’m gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going.”

The mother-of-two acknowledged she was a “binger” and a “weekend party girl,” saying of her mindset at the time:

“When it’s time to go, we gonna go… So I wasn’t the type of person who was drinking every day, I was like a weekend party girl. Thursday to Monday morning, I would go.”

This all makes sense, seeing as Jada noted addiction issues run in her family. (Her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, struggled with heroin addiction.) Thankfully, the star said once she realized she had a problem, she was able to stop, recalling:

“Once I was going for that third bottle of wine, I said, ‘You’ve got a problem,’ and it was cold turkey that day. That day I just stopped.”

But another “eye-opening” incident helped Jada come to this conclusion: the time that she passed out while filming 1996’s The Nutty Professor after taking ecstasy. She remembered of the rock bottom moment:

“I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy. And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle. But I’ll tell you what I did, though. I got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time.”

At that point during the chat, Willow Smith chimed in and insisted she “would never do something like that.” However, the 20-year-old acknowledged smoking weed. Jada went on to tell her daughter:

“I’m grateful that that’s all you’re dealing with because when I was your age, I was doing it all.”

Jada mentioned that others realized she had an issue and tried to help her, including her A Different World director, Debbie Allen, after the actress said she once threw up all over Allen’s house. Mrs. Pinkett-Smith admitted that she still has triggers and can’t be around dark liquor like rum or vodka to this day. Occasionally, however, she does still indulge in a glass of wine. So maybe she’s doing a kind of “California sober” thing…

We’re glad Jada’s being so open and honest about her struggles, and how she was able to manage them. Check out the full episode (below) for more.

Are You Drinking Too Much? A Wake Up Call for Women For the first time in history, women are now drinking as much as men, and the results are life-threatening. In this eye-opening RTT, Jada reveals her own personal struggles with alcohol and a renowned liver specialist shares alarming information you need to know. Plus, harrowing stories of hitting rock bottom and binge drinking from successful, high-powered women: the teacher of the year, a NYC Attorney and a global vice president. Posted by Red Table Talk on Thursday, July 1, 2021

