Jada Pinkett Smith Shares New Stage Of Alopecia With Fans: 'I Can Only Laugh'

Jada Pinkett Smith is facing her alopecia with a positive attitude.

The actress is known for leaving everything on the (red) table, whether it be her sex life with Will Smith, conflict within her family, or her personal health struggles. In this case, it’s her battle with hair loss, something she first revealed back in 2018. Apparently, her alopecia has progressed, and she decided to explain the situation directly to her fans.

Related: Will Opens Up About The Time He & Jada Separated In Oprah Interview

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, the Matrix Resurrections star addressed the camera, humorously pointing out a bald spot going straight across her scalp. She said:

“Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that. It just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”

Never fear, though – the 50-year-old already has some ideas for covering it up:

“You know, mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.”

In her caption, she joked:

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period! “

The momma of two first opened up about suffering alopecia on an episode of Red Table Talk, recalling a day when she showered and “had just handfuls of hair in my hands.” She explained:

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear …That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

As for how she’s dealt with the change, she reflected at the time:

“I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day. If the higher power wants to take your hair—that’s it?…When I looked at it from that perspective, it really did settle me.”

Related: Jada Recalls Drug Problem Got So Bad She Passed Out On The Nutty Professor Set

Back in July, the performer finally shaved her head with encouragement from her daughter. She wrote on IG:

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go. BUT… my 50’s are ’bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

We really admire Jada’s positive outlook on the situation – and as always, her ability to be upfront and honest with her audience. We can’t wait to see what look she rocks next!

[Image via Jada Pinkett Smith/Instagram]