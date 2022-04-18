Jaden Smith Gets DRAGGED For Mocking People His Own Age!

Jaden Smith is getting mocked on Twitter — and TBH, he deserves it for this one!

The 23-year-old sat down for a recent interview with BigBoyTV, and Twitter users picked up on something extremely cringeworthy!

During the chat, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith‘s youngest child opened up to interviewer Big Boy about his take on the current state of the discourse among his peers. Speaking critically about people his age, the young man first explained how thankful he was to have grown up dealing with adults more than children:

“I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age, because I was picking up more things from adults that I were [sic] from kids my own age.”

He then called out young people by criticizing their supposedly superficial interests, mocking his peers in a high-pitched voice:

“Look at my phone! Selfie!”

From there, Jaden added:

“I’m just, like, ‘Dude, like, oh my God. Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now?’ Can we talk about what’s going on in the environment? Can we talk about other things?”

Big Boy called him on it a little bit, and Jaden eventually admitted that he does like to “turn up,” and “flex,” and “play songs loud,” and “jump in the club in Atlanta,” too. Soooo what happened to being focused on what’s “going on in the environment”?!?!

Still, Willow Smith‘s bro told Big Boy:

“I’m looking for that next thing. … I’m not satisfied at just, like, a party.”

Cool story, dude. You’re sooo much better than all the other 23-year-olds. Here’s the cringy clip (below):

Even though the interview was a week old by Easter Sunday, social media users slowly started to pick up on it, and by Monday morning, Jaden was the talk of the Twittersphere!

Jaden’s mocking and critical comments proved too tempting for people to ignore, and the memes started popping up left and right, as you can see (below):

Jaden smith on his way to curse out his kindergarten classmates for not understanding the complexities behind the current political climate pic.twitter.com/oO0ObJpiAJ — Armando???????? (@armadillo21) April 17, 2022

My favorite part of The Pursuit of Happiness was when young Jaden Smith said to Will, "Father the socioeconomic state of New York City will not permit you to maintain a baseline lifestyle as a door to door saleman, you should attempt to join an investment firm instead." pic.twitter.com/9N6dbxyYs2 — Phobos Reborn (@DauntlessPhobos) April 17, 2022

8 year old Jaden smith when jada gave him a spider man themed birthday party instead of a book study on the war of mesopotamia pic.twitter.com/9C8ulHTFzH — Kam (@KamsIntern) April 17, 2022

Jaden Smith when he sees kids going to birthday parties instead of discussing politics and the economic state of the world: pic.twitter.com/3dACXFAPwQ — Haadyn (@jihadydon) April 17, 2022

Twitter went ALL the way in on Jaden, with more hilarious commentary on his annoying admonition of young people, as you can see (below):

“Jaden Smith thinks he gotta PhD in maturity. he missed out on a whole childhood” “Bro flexing not having an childhood” “So embarrassing. The ironic thing is, he’s dating himself WITH his words; This is the kind of pretension that only a child could think was cool, or think would be anything other than obvious.” “he was prolly watching PBS instead of Teen Titans” “bro literally said it in the most protentious way possible, that’s why people are clowning him, and rightfully so. cool, you want to change the world but people don’t want to hear all that as a kid”

And it wasn’t just Twitter!

On Sunday, Jaden posted a series of snaps to his Instagram account showing off the festivities at Coachella, as you can see (below):

Without missing a beat, hundreds of IG users commented about whether he was talking about important things at the festival, or just going there to have fun:

“did you talk about the political and economic state of our country at Coachella” “Bro why aren’t you talking about the political and economic state of the world??” “wanna talk abt the economic state of the world?” “let’s talk about the political and the economic state of the world rn”

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on this social media firestorm down in the comments (below)!

