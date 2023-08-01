Jake & Logan Paul Claim Their 'Abusive' Dad Would 'Slap The S**t' Out Of Them Growing Up

Jake and Logan Paul are opening up about their childhood — and it’s not pretty.

In the new Netflix documentary Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, which premiered on Tuesday, the Paul brothers open up about some tough times they went through while growing up — particularly at the hands of their father, Greg Paul. The younger brother said in the doc:

“Our parents were really strict and mainly my dad — it was always Logan and I against him.”

Logan then jumped in:

“Holy s**t. Yo, Greg Paul is a f**king being. He’s a menace. That guy’s intense… Jake may throw around the word ‘abusive.’ I prefer ‘not quite legal.’”

Jake further claimed their dad would “slap the s**t out of” them as they grew up — but his outlook on the circumstance is a bit different than you may expect:

“I don’t resent it. I’m understanding of why he did that — that’s all he knew.”

Just terrible. No child deserves to be physically abused, ever. But we guess it’s good that Jake is saying he forgives his father?

Meanwhile, in another part of the doc focused on Greg’s response, he completely denies abusing his sons — and instead says he did what “dads are supposed to do”?! He said during a confessional:

“I never laid hands on my kids. And I did tell him, I said, ‘Jake, I did pick you up and throw you on a couch couple times.’ [He said], ‘Well, I was afraid of you.’ I’m like, ‘That’s what the f**k dads are supposed to do.'”

The Paul patriarch then went on to speak on some made-up scenario in defense of his harsh parenting techniques:

“Somebody comes in here, they start harassing everybody and smacking around an old lady — do you want a couple Greg Pauls in the room or do you want some f**king fairy f**k, whiny little bitch who’s gonna sit there and talk about emotions? Who do you want in the room?”

Oookay…

We supposed if a tiger walked into the room, it might be better for us if there were already a grizzly bear in the room so they could focus on one another. But we’d rather neither of those things.

But sure, keep telling yourself how great it is that you’re a violent jerk.

Regardless, though, Jake credits every bit of his success to his dad:

“He was so hard and so tough on us that my brother and I’s imaginations really started to flare up. So one day we get a camera, and we just start filming our lives.”

Wow. We thought he was going to credit is dad with the boxing stuff — he really thinks harsh parenting led him to his YouTube career? In any case, that success came at a cost, according to Jake:

“It was easy to pick me apart. It became a thing to hate Jake Paul. It’s not easy to be hated by the whole entire world.”

At one point, the 26-year-old’s mental health was at such a low, Logan said he became concerned his brother may attempt suicide:

“Jake’s always been pretty emotionally unpredictable and volatile. There was a point where we were both legitimately concerned that Jake was going to kill himself. He needs purpose.”

Jake was able to find a “purpose,” though — and he found it in boxing. He says the sport made him feel “alive”:

“I wasn’t happy. Boxing made me feel alive again.”

You can see the trailer for Untold (below):

Wow… a lot to take in. What do U think about Jake and Logan’s upbringing, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jake Paul/Netflix/YouTube]