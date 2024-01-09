James Morrison's Wife Found Dead After Apparent Breakup With UK Singer

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

James Morrison‘s wife of nearly 20 years was found dead over the weekend. And the more we see of this story, the sadder it gets…

According to reports, Gill Catchpole was found at the couple’s home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire on Friday. Police were called to do a check “following concerns for the welfare of a resident.” Those concerns turned out to be all too well-founded. Catchpole was dead. She was just 45 years old.

Her death is reportedly being treated as non-suspicious, according to the BBC, but the pathologist has provisionally listed the cause of death as “ligature suspension.” That means they believe she hanged herself.

Gill had been married to the UK singer-songwriter for 17 years, and the two share two young daughters — Elsie, 15, and Ada Rose, 5. However, it appears their marriage may have been coming to an end. Gill was photographed without her wedding ring late last year, and she had recently changed her relationship status to single on Facebook. Not only that, DailyMail.com spotted she’d posted about “looking for a house to rent in Whitminster ASAP” — just 3 days before her death. It sounds like she was moving out.

James has reportedly canceled all upcoming shows and other commitments in the wake of the heartbreaking news.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

