Natalia Grace Joins TikTok To Say MORE After Jaw-Dropping Docuseries!

Natalia Grace Barnett appears to be entering her influencer era.

The wild story of the Ukrainian orphan has been making headlines again lately due to Investigation Discovery’s documentary series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. After years of being told by her adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, that Natalia was an adult woman posing as a child out to kill their family — like the horror film Orphan — we finally learned the truth. In the follow-up Natalia Speaks, a DNA test confirmed she was 22 years old as of August 2023, meaning she was a 9-year-old child when Michael and Kristine adopted her back in 2010.

Related: Natalia Grace Doc Producers ‘Thoroughly Shocked’ By That Twist Ending

After sharing her side of the story in the documentary, Natalia seems to be ready to give fans an even more transparent look into her life, this time on social media! She joined TikTok on December 27, confirming in her first video that “this is a real account.” Since then, she has gained over 25,000 followers. Natalia has been posting several videos on the platform, including one of a roundup video about her 2023. And noticeably, the clip included several pictures with the Mans family, minus Antwon! Watch (below):

For those who have seen the shocking twist at the end of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, you know this is an inneresting development! At the end of the show, viewers learn that Natalia had a huge falling out with her new adoptive parents, Antwon and Cynthia Mans. The couple told producers they no longer trust Natalia and were scared of her now!

We still don’t know the entire story about what led the Mans family and Natalia to turn against each other. However, based on the video she posted on TikTok, things appear to be fine between them! Did they patch things up? Is she only close with Cynthia now? Or was Natalia only acknowledging the good times she did have with them before their beef? We won’t be getting answers on the situation anytime soon. But Natalia did share an update with fans on Instagram after the jaw-dropping finale, saying:

“I am okay and doing well and thank you all for your support and prayers. I wish I could tell you more Abt the show but I signed an agreement with the show to keep things confidential for now. I will let you guys know when I can for sure, but just know I am okay. Love y’all #safe #livingmybestlife”

Hmm…

Everyone will have to keep an eye out on her social media for more hints on where she stands with the Mans family today. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Natalia Grace/TikTok, Investigation Discovery/YouTube]