Jamie Lynn Spears Tears Up In First TV Interview Amid Fallout With Big Sis Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about the forthcoming release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

And along with her work to promote the book, which will be released next Tuesday, the 30-year-old singer and actress appears to be ready to discuss her fractured relationship with big sister Britney Spears.

Good Morning America published a new teaser video to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, showing a quick 15-second clip of the former Zoey 101 star sitting down with journalist Juju Chang for a discussion about her memoir and more.

The clip centers on Jamie Lynn’s relationship to her pop superstar sister following the end of the latter’s conservatorship, though, with an emotional little sis saying “I love my sister” while wiping tears away from her eyes.

Chang comes right back in the clip, asking whether “things have gotten complicated,” and Jamie Lynn responded:

“I guess so.”

Chang then asks:

“What has caused this rift between you?”

The teaser cuts off there, as you can see (below):

TOMORROW on GMA | @jamielynnspears in her first TV interview on her new personal memoir. What does she want you to now know about her family & her life? Watch the new ABC Exclusive tomorrow morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America. pic.twitter.com/62M31iyCbF — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2022

Wow.

Of course, Jamie Lynn and Britney have been at odds for quite a while amid Britney’s conservatorship controversy.

Guess we’ll have to see what happens on GMA on Wednesday morning…

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]