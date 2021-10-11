Jamie Lynn Spears Drops Britney Lyric From Memoir Title Amid Sister's Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

With Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle bigger than ever these days, it’s a pretty lucrative time for Jamie Lynn Spears to tell her side of the story.

We previously reported that JL was working on a memoir with a controversial, Britney-related title, I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out. Her sister’s fans were NOT having it, and Worthy Publishing actually had to apologize for the release of “incorrect and incomplete information.”

Well, it’s complete now, because on Monday the actress announced the official name, devoid of any ...Baby One More Time lyrics. Things I Should Have Said will hit shelves in January 2022, and despite being a self described “broke-ass,” a portion of Jamie Lynn’s proceeds will go to mental health charity This Is My Brave.

In her Instagram announcement regarding the memoir, the Zoey 101 alum revealed she had a “strong conviction” to share her story after daughter Maddie’s ATV accident in 2017, “but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way.” She wrote:

“I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to.”

Hmm. We wonder how painfully honest she’ll be about her involvement with Britney’s conservatorship. We assume a lot of people will be purchasing the book for those details…

Ch-ch-check out the author’s full statement (below):

