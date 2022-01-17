Jamie Lynn Spears Claims Britney ‘Clears Her Name’ With New Texts In DRAMATIC Call Her Daddy Teaser!

Jamie Lynn Spears might be canceling her book tour, but she’s not done fighting back amid Britney Spears drama!

As Perezcious readers know, the Nickelodeon star has been making the rounds ahead of the release of her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, most notably sitting down for an explosive tell-all interview on Good Morning America last week. Her conversations and claims have caught the attention of big sis Brit, who’s had many harsh words to say in response, and have even been slammed by her former Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas. But despite the hate, she’s not done speaking out!

Related: Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals HORRIFIC DM From Troll Amid Feud With Britney

In an intense trailer for an upcoming chat on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress is immediately pressed about an alleged text she has from the Circus crooner, which supposedly “clears” her name. WHAT?! Host Alexandra Cooper confronts JL, asking:

“You have a text message that clears your name from your sister. Can you pull out your phone and read that recent text from Britney.”

Jamie Lynn, somewhat hesitantly, then asks for her phone and says something inaudible before returning to her microphone and preparing to read a text message supposedly from the singer, continuing:

“She says to me…”

The screen then cuts to black leaving us all on the edge of our seats. The podcast promises to reveal all the shocking details in a two-part interview out Tuesday. Check out the brief clip (below)!

MIDNIGHT. 2 Part Call Her Daddy Series. @jamielynnspears pic.twitter.com/iHGhlfUDxT — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) January 17, 2022

Pretty crazy!! Especially considering the 30-year-old just released a statement over the weekend asking to settle her differences with her sister in private, writing:

“Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform. In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you.”

She also added that the public back-and-forth was “embarrassing and has to stop,” but, uhh… she’s feeding right into it for the sake of her book sales! Just saying!! And while we know this podcast was likely taped before all that drama went down on socials, it’s not a great look considering the Sweet Magnolia lead was trying to create a narrative that she was above all the fighting.

Related: Jamie Lynn Spears Details Intense Family Fighting Over Her Teen Pregnancy In Book Excerpt!

If you somehow missed it, Britney took to Twitter on Friday to blast Jamie Lynn for reportedly making up false claims that the performer once locked them in a room together while holding a knife. Not mincing words, Britney denied the accusations, arguing:

“You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW … I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!”

She also called the younger Spears a “scum person” — a description she later walked back, sort of — adding:

“Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe!!!”

After everything that’s transpired, we can’t imagine what could be in those texts?! Britney does not seem like someone who makes amends that fast, especially after the trauma she has allegedly endured for 13 years while in a conservatorship! What could she possibly have to say that clears her sister’s name… and can we even believe it coming from JL at this point??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Will U be tuning into this dramatic interview tomorrow?!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & Britney Spears/Instagram]