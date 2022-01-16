Jamie Lynn Spears Begs Britney To Call & Work Things Out ‘Privately’ Amid Feud

Jamie Lynn Spears is done with the back and forth with Britney Spears on social media!

Over the past week, the sisters have been engaging in a battle of words online ever since the 30-year-old actress appeared on Good Morning America and talked about her complicated relationship with the 40-year-old pop sensation while promoting her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Most recently, Brit continued to call out Jamie Lynn for her loyalty towards their family despite knowing how they treated her throughout the 13-year conservatorship. She also admitted that she still loves her younger sister “unconditionally” despite everything, saying:

“I don’t care anymore!!! Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone!!! It’s your life and you deserve a beautiful life!!!! I wish I would be able to do what you’re doing and do interviews!!! I’m scared of all of it… I admire you for being strong… just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything!!!”

Now, Jamie Lynn is asking on Instagram Story to settle this matter “privately” going forward:

“Britney- Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform. In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many time I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. love you. @britneyspears”

We’ll have to see if they truly decided to call off their battle online!

