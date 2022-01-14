Britney Spears Goes AWF On Little Sister Jamie Lynn's New Memoir In Tenacious Twitter Tale! LOOK!

Britney Spears is going OFF on her little sister… and relaying a story about a nasty fever she’s been suffering, too.

The pop princess took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and railed against sis Jamie Lynn Spears‘ much-anticipated new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which will be released publicly next Tuesday.

Today, the Baby One More Time singer is quickly going viral with this extended Twitter thread about her reaction to Spears’ book push and the sickness she just endured!

In her first tweet about the matter, Spears shared four screenshot pics of a long, long message she’d evidently written earlier in the day. In the essay, the 40-year-old first recounted suffering from a 104-degree fever and requesting that her security detail get her some Aleve to alleviate the pain.

He apparently turned her down, telling her that he couldn’t leave the premises, and in response she took to the social media site to relay her anger. Along the way, she turned her attention to Jamie Lynn for writing the new book and everything else related to the recent end of Britney’s conservatorship, and it’s just… it’s a doozy, y’all.

For starters, Spears mentions how brutal the fever itself was during the tough night, and alludes to how it impacted her reaction to Jamie Lynn’s recent GMA interview:

“It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring.”

Whoa! So you KNOW based on that reaction that it’s time for her to GO IN on Jamie Lynn…

Britney didn’t disappoint, writing:

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!”

Damn!

Britney continued going in on the Zoey 101 alum, adding:

“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!!! My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

WOW!!!

Ch-ch-check out Britney’s full message (below):

Whoa! And there’s more!

In a separate tweet sent nearly an hour later as part of the very same thread, Spears added info about coming down off the fever AND alludes to her contentious conservatorship.

Look:

Pssss my fiancé got my medicine … I survived !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 14, 2022

Thankfully at least the fever subsided… not sure the other emotions involved ever came back down. But we get it!

As for all the rest about Jamie Lynn’s book, well, what do y’all think about it?? Is Britney in the right on this one, or nah?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

