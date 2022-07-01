Jamie Spears DENIES Bugging Britney Spears' Bedroom In New Legal Filing!

Jamie Spears is fighting back against some pretty sketchy allegations made against him!

The 69-year-old filed a new declaration in connection to his ongoing battle over alleged acts committed during his time as Britney Spears’ conservator this week. The disgraced dad is now denying one of the worst allegations — that he spied on the pop star via a listening device in her bedroom! According to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the filing on Friday, Jamie said:

“I am informed of the allegation by Britney’s counsel that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship. This allegation is false.”

Full-on denial, in a legal filing. Huh. And it gets more explicit!

Jamie went on to insist that he had no part in any listening device finding its way into the singer’s bedroom — and that he didn’t even know one had been put there in the first place! He continued:

“I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship.”

Hmm. This is VERY different from what Alex Vlasov, a former member of Brit’s security team via Black Box Security (who was hired by the patriarch), said during the New York Times’ explosive documentary, Controlling Britney Spears. He revealed that the company continuously monitored her text messages, phone calls, and browsing history. Bad enough, but the allegations got worse…

Then, Brit’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, submitted a filing to the court against Jamie, which included a statement from ex-FBI agent Sherine Ebadi who corroborated Alex’s story. Her statement began:

“I corroborated the Times’s reporting on Mr. Spears’s extensive, surveillance efforts, including of Ms. Spears’s attorney-client communications and private conversations in her bedroom.”

The filing continued:

“Black Box was initially responsible for suggesting that a secret listening device be planted in Ms. Spears bedroom, but Mr. Spears ‘loved’ the idea and approved and instructed that the installation move forward.”

If that’s true, Jamie is straight-up LYING here! Ebadi added:

“The Black Box employee who placed the secret device in [Britney’s] bedroom explained to Mr. Vlasov that he did so by duct-taping it behind furniture so it could not be seen and that he added a separate battery pack to the recording device to permit continuous recording for a longer period of time.”

The conservators were allegedly able to listen into private conversations involving now-husband Sam Asghari, Britney’s children, AND her lawyer. SUCH a violation of privacy! No wonder she was eager to move out of her former home!!!

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the singer’s camp responds to this. Ace attorney Rosengart has never shied away from clapping back at the businessman, so we don’t see that stopping anytime soon!

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what happens — just as the father-daughter duo wait to see who will cave first and finally sit for a much-anticipated deposition. Think of all that could be revealed then…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do you make of Jamie’’s new filing?

