The Very Personal Reason Why Britney Spears Moved!

It was about damn time for a fresh start!

Days after she and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari tied the knot, Britney Spears made another huge change: she moved!

The pop star traded her Thousands Oaks, California pad for a new place in Calabasas, much closer to her boys Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with Kevin Federline. But now we’re learning that there was another, even more personal reason she packed up her home!

A source opened up this week about how much Brit loves her new place and why she decided to head across town. Speaking to People, the insider dished on Wednesday:

“Britney loves her new house. She picked it out with Sam. She wanted a fresh start with Sam.”

That makes sense! They’re already embarking on a new chapter of their love life, why not change a few things up at the same time? The move was also a strategic decision to continue to rid Britney of her old life post her “toxic” conservatorship. Addressing that, the confidant shared:

“It’s been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears].”

Ah, yes. There must be SO many complicated memories in her Thousand Oaks home — even up to the last moment! — so having a place that she picked out herself on her own terms must feel so freeing now! Let’s just hope it’s not haunted…

As the Baby One More Time vocalist adjusts to the new palace, she is “very happy” to be married to her 28-year-old stud, the source continued:

“She still can’t believe she is married. She enjoys it very much and loves calling Sam her husband.”

Aw! The couple has been together since 2016, but the singer previously claimed that her conservators allegedly stopped her from getting married or having more kids throughout the 13-year legal arrangement. So, this is something that they’ve wanted for a long time!

Sam expressed a similar thought while appearing on Good Morning America Wednesday. Describing his wedding, he teased about his ring and the big day:

“I have to wear this thing now. It’s just surreal, man. It’s been a minute, it was way overdue for us and we imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was. We only had like 50 to 70 people. We wanted to just celebrate and that’s what we did.”

When asked how the 40-year-old is doing since the ceremony, he gushed:

“She is amazing. She is doing great. She is my wife.”

Even he is having a tough time wrapping his head around all the changes though, he admitted:

“​​It hasn’t hit me yet. The husband thing hasn’t hit me yet.”

As he anticipates the release of his new film Hot Seat on Friday, which he stars in alongside Mel Gibson, the fitness trainer praised his wife for giving him an “amazing platform to work with,” adding:

“I didn’t really get noticed until my wife gave me this amazing platform to work with so I am always appreciative of that. But let’s not take away from the fact that I was working hard and already acting. I don’t take any opportunity I have for granted and I really try to stay positive with everything that is happening now.”

Love that he’s acknowledging all that she’s given him!

Meanwhile, Britney doesn’t sound so eager to get back to her career. People’s source explained that she’s just focused on enjoying her life these days, saying:

“Britney has no desire right now to have a career. She is not opposed to working in the future, but right now, she just wants to enjoy her life.”

We’re sure the wait will be worth it! In the meantime, it wouldn’t surprise us if Britney and Sam attempt to get pregnant again since they have both spoken openly about wanting to have a child together, especially after suffering a devastating miscarriage earlier this year. On wanting to be a father, Sam said on the morning show:

“I want to be able to make my future children happy and have them say, ‘Oh that’s my dad, I want to be like my dad.’ At the end of my life I want to be able to have a great career but more importantly I want people to look up to me, my loved ones, my children, my wife.”

Aww!! The future seems bright for these two! Check out Sam’s full GMA interview (below).

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Asghari calls married life to @BritneySpears "surreal": "We imagined this thing being a fairy tale, and it was." The actor talks to @reevewill about life as a newlywed and his new movie #HotSeat. https://t.co/bm4QCDvOGv pic.twitter.com/DRJ6pVZgFw — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2022

