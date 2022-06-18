Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Demands She Be Forced To Sit For Deposition Over Alleged Social Media Smear Campaign!

Jamie Spears just will not leave his daughter Britney Spears alone!

Instead of basking in the afterglow of newlywed bliss, she may now have to sit for another deposition if the 69-year-old gets his way. Ugh!

According to TMZ, Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, filed court documents on Thursday accusing the pop sensation of running an intense campaign to trash his character on Instagram over the past couple of months. He also has concerns that she plans on doing further damage in her upcoming memoir.

Now, it’s no secret that ever since Brit won her freedom from the conservatorship last year, she has been taking a moment to slowly share her side of the story. But going this far? Really?? After everything?? Dude. She’s your daughter. Let it be.

Weingarten writes in the filing that Britney “continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters,” Page Six reports. So basically, he wants her to be deposed to challenge some of her allegations on social media.

What are those accusations? As TMZ reports, he specifically wants her questioned under oath over claims that she had to give eight vials of blood for medical treatment, was forced to participate in therapy, and was not allowed to have pain relief medication. And that is not all! Jamie also wants to depose the 40-year-old singer over statements Mathew Rosengart made in court filings and what she has said in her June 2021 and July 2021 testimonies.

He further claims that her lawyer refuses to schedule a depo. But as we all know, Jamie is not exactly innocent here (in more ways than one)! Rosengart has previously filed legal docs accusing him of “running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct — under oath — as required by law.”

However, Page Six reported that Weingarten’s new filing included a copy of an email sent on January 26, 2022, in which he told Rosengart’s firm that Jamie would agree to a deposition if they settled on a date to depose Britney that same week. The lawyer added:

“Ideally, we would agree to conduct these depositions in early March, with them either occurring on consecutive days or at least the same week.”

Rosengart then responded on March 2, 2022, rejecting the request to depose Brit in order “to continue to protect our client from further trauma and abuse.” The former federal prosecutor continued:

“While the deposition of James Spears is warranted, indeed necessary, there is no legitimate, good faith basis for taking the deposition of Britney Spears. To the contrary, your client’s stated ‘intention’ to take our client’s deposition is, in our view and under the law, but another tactic to bully, harass, and intimidate his daughter—his own daughter.”

Jamie’s lawyer argued on Thursday that since her legal team has “refused to provide dates for Britney’s deposition and repeatedly stated Britney will not sit for a deposition absent a court order (and perhaps not even then),” the court now needs to intervene.

Following the new legal filing, Rosengart fired back in a statement to Page Six on Friday, savagely saying that Jamie impugned his character a while ago:

“Mr. Spears, who was ignominiously suspended by the Court in September, continues to disgrace himself, especially through this most-recent foolish and ill-advised filing, which is riddled with errors and falsehoods, as he himself knows. In addition to trying to bully his own daughter, he is now pathetically reduced to trying to intimidate her, while abusing the legal process and running and hiding from his own deposition. Anyone else would be ashamed by these tactics, but he and his representatives are truly shameless. In terms of ‘impugning his character,’ Mr. Spears did that to himself long ago.”

So true!

For her part, Britney won’t be clapping back at this latest legal move from Jamie right now as she deleted her Instagram account. But clearly, based on her lawyer’s response, they won’t be allowing her dad to continue to torment the Crossroads actress anymore.

