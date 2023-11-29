Jana Kramer Is Doing Lifetime's First Christmas Movie Sex Scene -- Steamy Kitchen Details!

Ooh, look at Jana Kramer, breaking down taboos!

At a time when movies are being accused of being as chaste and neutered as ever, the One Tree Hill alum is bringing sex somewhere it’s never been onscreen! A Lifetime Christmas movie!

The singer co-stars with hunky Adam Senn in the upcoming A Cowboy Christmas Romance, premiering December 9. She plays a cutthroat real estate developer who goes back to her hometown in Arizona and locks horns with a cowboy who doesn’t want to sell. And naturally, horny holiday antics ensue. Only this time, according to Jana, it’s the first instance in which the classic Christmas romance will be consummated in a Lifetime movie! She revealed on Monday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast:

“It’s the first [Lifetime] Christmas movie that has a sex scene,” she explained. “When I read it, I was like, ‘Well, this is gonna be interesting.’ I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this with the baby belly?’”

She is of course referring to the fact she was preggers during the shoot, something they had to get creative to hide! And in her description of the creative baby bump peek-a-boo, Jana ends up describing some of the steamy scene, saying:

“We’re on this — spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know … And then, you know, obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too.”

Damn, they could have just called the movie He Lays Me Down On Some Hay, and it would be a hit! LOLz!

But that’s not the only scene either! Writer Sarah Drew, an alum of the very sexy Grey’s Anatomy, revealed:

“It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen. I had written into the stage directions, ‘He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table.'”

Oh come all ye faithful! The scribe says she was so proud of the scenes, she demanded they not be taken out:

“I put it all in there, so I was like, ‘Don’t take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose, I want it in there.'”

Here’s the trailer, btw. No clue why it isn’t on YouTube or anywhere else, btw… Weird. But the best ad by far is this Whine Down interview! LOLz!

[Image via Lifetime/Instagram.]