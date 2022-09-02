Jane Fonda Reveals Cancer Diagnosis -- Read Her Statement

Jane Fonda has revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

In a candid Instagram post on Friday, the 84-year-old actress spoke about her diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and she said she’s already undergoing chemotherapy for the illness:

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

The former model says she feels “lucky” because she has the ability to receive the best doctors and treatments, but feels it’s “not right” many others don’t have the privilege she has:

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right. We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

It’s so selfless of her to turn this terrible diagnosis into awareness about different types of cancer and issues with America’s healthcare system.

The Monster-In-Law star said she’s going to be undergoing treatment for six months, but assured her followers she’s not going to let cancer get in the way of her dedication to fighting climate change:

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

Amazing!

She continued on to say cancer is a “teacher” and even “with her age” she feels she’s learning a lot from it:

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

The film icon is sure she won’t “allow” cancer to put a stop to her fighting for what she believes in — making changes and growing a community:

“We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”

She finishes her post by reminding everyone the midterm elections are “looming” and she will be there every step of the way as she grows her “army of climate champions”:

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

What an incredible positive outlook! See her full post (below):

So incredibly brave. We will definitely be keeping Jane in our thoughts and wish her a speedy recovery.

