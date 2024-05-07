Sydney Sweeney Goes GOTH With A Black Bob! See Her Shocking New Look On The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet!

We love a good subversion of expectations!

We’re guessing Sydney Sweeney got the memo this year’s Met Gala theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. But she didn’t seem to be interested in reawakening so much as resurrection. As in straight necromancy!

On her way to the Met, she sported a black veil, and when she parted it… No one was ready! Her hair was in a jet black bob! Look!

The pale blue tulle gown is Miu Miu btw, but the twig and flower appliqués were specially designed for the Garden of Time dress code. Along with the black leather opera gloves, we are just getting pure horror heroine vibes! Makes sense considering her latest film as both star and producer was the surprisingly savage nun horror film Immaculate! Loving this look on her!

The body glitter and Assana diamond necklace are only scary in how good they look on her. LOLz!

We suspect in true black magic fashion, that black bob will disappear tomorrow, but for now we’re just going to enjoy it! What do YOU think of Sydney’s new look??

