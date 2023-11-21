Jared Leto FINALLY Responds To Fans Saying He Looks 'Identical' To Scott Disick!

Jared Leto has been made aware of his similarities to The Lord — and he has thoughts!

For years the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman has been compared to Scott Disick by fans… and pretty much anyone with eyes. The pair share some strikingly similar features — their blue eyes, their noses, their face shapes — which are all highlighted even more since they both always rock a beard lately. But what do they have to say about all these comparisons??

Well, on Friday, the Suicide Squad actor went on SiriusXM‘s TikTok Radio, where he was told about how much he looks like the reality TV star by host Davis Burleson. He showed the 51-year-old a TikTok video in which a girl insists he and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are twins, to which Jared expressed his surprise:

“Wow.”

The host said the pair look “identical” which seemed to only surprise the Morbius star more — but he seemed super pleased with the comparison! He said:

“Really? Lucky me. Thank you.”

Sweet!

When asked if he saw the similarities himself, however, the American Psycho actor agreed. And immediately floated the possibility he and Lord Disick might ACTUALLY be related:

“I don’t know. It’s hard when you look at yourself. But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes. You know, if there’s someone like, ‘Oh my god, you look exactly like this guy,’ you actually might be related somehow.”

Wild! What a small world if they’re actually cousins! And it seems like Jared has no objections to picking up a new family member:

“So that would be nice. Because then I would have a rich relative. Because he’s very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice.”

Ha! Says the Oscar-winning movie star with a popular rock band!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Could Jared and Scott potentially be long-lost brothers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Architectural Digest/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]