Jason Aldean Getting Trolled Online After Donald Trump Kissed His Wife!

Jason Aldean is getting trolled for partying at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump for New Year’s. But it’s not about the icky politics of the situation — folks expect that from the country couple by now. No, it’s mostly for sitting back as the impeached ex-POTUS kissed his wife on the forehead in a stunning snap posted to social media!

On Monday, Brittany Aldean took to Instagram to post a carousel of snaps from a get-together she and her country music signing husband enjoyed with the 45th President down at his resort in Florida. Pretty typical wannabe-elite New Year’s Eve party fare for starf**ker Trump. Until the third pic of Brittany’s carousel, that is!!

And you can ch-ch-check out the snaps (below) to see for yourself! As you re-live the Aldean fam’s “fairy-tale ending to 2022” at Trump’s mansion, take particular notice of the third snap. In it, the Donald bends over to kiss the 34-year-old woman on the head while Jason looks on with a blank expression on his face:

So gross!!!

Grabbing her shoulders and kissing her forehead? Who does he think he is, Joe Biden?? Ha! Seriously, what a bizarrely intimate gesture. He’s acting like she’s his daughter or something… LOLz!

(BTW, Real Housewives of Orange County vet Vicki Gunvalson commented “so beautiful” under Brittany’s snaps. That just makes us wonder once again about Teddi Mellencamp‘s absolutely amazing dig from this past summer about Vicki regarding the infamous right-wing January 6th riots. LOLz!!)

Anyways, more to the point here, fans picked up on Jason’s perspective while the 76-year-old smooched his wife in that third photo. And their commentary about Brittany’s low-cut dress and Trump’s top-down view was BRUTAL!! Here are just a few of the reactions directed toward the Dirt Road Anthem singer on Monday:

“@Jason_Aldean. How’d you feel about this? Your expression says a lot. Trump got a nice view though.” “Trump got a good long look down your wife’s chest when he kissed her” “Next time Trump kisses you please remind him that he lost” “Lol. Aldean’s expression is hilarious. It’s a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would screw ole Jason over in a heartbeat but there he is.” “That third rate country singer looks pissed and surprised. Hey Jason, he is used to ‘getting what he wants.’ Divorce in 2023?” “You can always tell a lot by the company one keeps… and your company is disgusting.” “Watch it, trump made a move on your wife…” “Pass the sanitizing wipes.” “Everything about this is questionable.” “He is really looking down her cleavage! Lost all respect for Jason Aldean when he left his [ex] wife for Brittany. This just reaffirms whey I won’t buy his music!!”

Jeez! People are really going after Jason and Brittany. And there’s plenty more where that came from!

The country crooner didn’t appear to be bothered by it. Also over the weekend, Jason took to his own IG account to post a snap of himself on the golf course with the Celebrity Apprentice alum. Of course. Where else would Trump be??? Ch-ch-check that New Year’s post out (below):

Unbothered AF?? Or is the Big Green Tractor singer secretly stewing over Trump’s close contact with Brittany??

Sound OFF with your reaction to all this delicious drama down in the comments (below)…

