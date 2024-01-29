Jason Kelce Showed Support For Travis At Chiefs Game On Sunday -- And Remembered A Shirt This Time!

Jason Kelce rooted for his brother again this week. And he didn’t forget a shirt this time!!

The 36-year-old showed his support for Travis Kelce on Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, but traded last week’s bare-skinned look for a more Chiefs-friendly one. Lolz!

The Philadelphia Eagles center showed up to cheer his brother on at M&T Bank Stadium in a Chiefs-colored floral button-up over a red t-shirt with the nickname “Big Yeti” printed across it in yellow letters. Apparently, that’s an old college nickname Travis was given because of his size — and excessive body hair! During a 2022 episode of the New Heights podcast, the tight end shared:

“I had the big beard, I had the long hair, I had the chest hair, back hair, arm hair, leg hair. I was just a big ole Yeti out there, man. All the homies on the court were calling me ‘Big Yeti.’”

LOLz! We can see it!

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was also in attendance at the game, shared a mid-conversation pic with Jason on Instagram, which he captioned, “We ready!” See (below):

Mia Bliss, the half sister of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also shared a pic with the older Kelce brother, who sported a team beanie. See (below):

Well, one thing that’s for sure is the NFL star’s fashion definitely took a more full-coverage turn for this game! Ha!

Just last week, the father of three famously sported his completely bare chest as the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills… But it looks like skin wasn’t necessarily a good luck charm, because the Chiefs still snatched a victory this week and are going to the Super Bowl!!!

Also in attendance was Jason’s wife Kylie, his and Travis’s parents Donna and Ed, and of course, Taylor Swift.

[Images via NFL on NBC & ESPN/YouTube, & Kansas City Chiefs/X]