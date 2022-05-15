Jason Momoa Apologizes After Fans Slam Him For Taking Pictures & Videos Inside Sistine Chapel

Jason Momoa is feeling really sorry right now after fans called him out for breaking one of the sacred rules and taking pictures and videos while inside the Sistine Chapel.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to share several vids and photos of himself admiring some of the beautiful pieces from Michelangelo inside the Apostolic Palace. The only problem, though? Photography is not allowed whatsoever due to the fact that the flash can be harmful to the artwork. He captioned the post:

“I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA.”

Fans were soon infuriated with Jason, believing that he must have received special treatment while inside. See the reactions (below):

“So they let the rich and famous film in there but us peasants can’t” “Celebrity privilege. Normal people can’t even take pics in that room and don’t get to take pics like this in an empty room. Such horses**t” “Omg of course they let you take pictures (I thought it wasn’t allowed for preservation purposes” “We, regular people, are not allowed to film inside the Sistine chapel” “So wait… pics in here are prohibited yet somehow although I love you @prideofgypsies you can have the room cleared out just for you and take group pics I mean just wow the privilege in famous folks. Just wow. Goes to show what BS places like this are with their silly rules. They’re apparently flexible”

Other people also called him out for even touching one of the art pieces in one of the videos!

“It would be like not to touch ancient artifacts with your hands. You are disrespectful.” “Don’t touch the art with FINGERS !” “You don’t touch the sculptures!so disrespectful” “You cannot touch any of our masterpieces!!!” “I cringed when he rubbed his hands on the art. I love @prideofgypsies, but not cool, dude.”

It’s safe to say that some folks were not too happy about this! And we guess Jason saw all of the backlash in his comments section as he actually issued an apology about it! The Aquaman star addressed the criticism in a video shared with Just Jared and later posted on his Instagram account on Saturday, saying that he did not mean to offend anyone:

“I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention. I came here when I was 19 or 20 to experience the Sistine Chapel. I’ve always wanted to and now that I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple days off to experience these places.”

He continued:

“And then I found people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did. I was very respectful and I asked for permission from what I thought, would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I’m sorry if I offended you.”

What do YOU think about the controversy, Perezcious readers? Do you think it was disrespectful for Jason to take pics and videos inside the Sistine Chapel? Weigh in on the drama in the comments (below)…

