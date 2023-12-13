Jason Momoa Slammed As 'So Rude' During UK Morning Show Appearance!

Aquaman is in hot water!

On Monday, Jason Momoa stopped by BBC’s The One Show alongside Jekyll actor James Nesbitt and celebrity chef Nigella Lawson — but he didn’t seem to pay too much mind to the latter!

In a now-viral clip from the interview, the 44-year-old, who sported a pink ensemble, chatted it up with James while seemingly snubbing Nigella, turning his back to her, kind of icing her out of the conversation! See (below):

Game of Thrones fans, did you know this? ????@JNesbitt TV auditioned for a role in the epic fantasy series ???? Catch up on #TheOneShow ???? https://t.co/gFEOM8Mieg pic.twitter.com/JWXIWzkT1v — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 11, 2023

Yikes! Whether it was international or not, it wasn’t a great look — and social media users are up in arms over it. On X (Twitter), fans reacted to his “rude” body language, writing things like:

“Jason Momoa sat with his back to Nigella the whole time on the sofa… so rude” “Very rude body language by Jason Momoa, putting his back to Nigella” “#TheOneShow This Jason bloke is rude sitting with his back to Nigella” “Jason Momoa is being quite ignorant at times, especially when James Nesbitt is talking as he has his back to Nigella Lawson.” “What’s Nigella done to upset Jason Momoa then” “How bad mannered of the big guy Jason Momoa? Turning his back on Nigella. Cutting her out of the conversation.”

Awkwarddd! What are YOUR thoughts on the situation?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via BBC/X & MEGA/WENN]