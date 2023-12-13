Kate Beckinsale GOES OFF On Troll Who Dissed Her New Blonde Hair -- By Dragging Their Mom's 'Bad' Parenting!

Do not f**k with Kate Beckinsale!

The actress was feeling fun and flirty over the weekend as she hit up Kathy Hilton‘s annual Christmas bash. It looked like she loved the festive shindig as she took to her Instagram on Monday to share photos of the gathering — in which her short new blonde bob was on full display!! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Girl was truly SLIVING! Makes sense — everyone knows what they say about blondes!

Unfortunately, the festive post was by a big ol’ grinch in the comments section. While most fans gushed about the Much Ado About Nothing star’s hairstyle revamp, one person couldn’t help but complain, typing:

“ Why such a color? I thought the original was better – a shame.”

First of all, that emoji is a bit misleading. LOLz! But most importantly: didn’t anyone ever teach this person not to say anything if they didn’t have something nice to say? Well, Kate’ll get to that later…

The A-lister actually saw the critic’s hot take and decided to clap back HARD! In a lengthy response, the Underworld alum slammed the negative reaction to her switch from brunette to blonde, arguing:

“because sometimes one fancies a change and is not too bothered about what [the user’s name] may think about it, given we clearly do not share the same aesthetic, nor do we know each other.”

Things got even more epic when Kate threw the shade right back at the hater. Referencing the user’s icon image which showed them in an orange puffer jacket, the 50-year-old pointed out:

“Is it nice not to have people coming up to you in person or online and saying they don’t think your orange puffer jacket flatters you? I expect it wouldn’t occur to you that they might, because you have the expectation that people have manners and if your appearance doesn’t please them that they likely wouldn’t say so. And that they have better things to do. But you feel free to. Why? Were you brought up to think your unwarranted opinion is the most important factor in any situation? If so, tell your mum she did a bad job.”

Oh, s**t!

She’s dragging their momma into this!!! Things are getting FEISTY! Hah! Many of the Serendipity lead’s followers totally supported the strong response, with one person pointing out, “once again, you’ve proven that the pen is mightier than the sword!” But our favorite hot take is probably the user who pressed:

“So what you’re saying is you DON’T like the puffer jacket?!?!”

LMFAO! We think Kate made her feelings very clear! And it’s safe to say she doesn’t care to hear any more negative reactions to her new ‘do — which we think looks hawt AF, by the way! Reactions, Perezcious readers? SOUND OFF (below)!

