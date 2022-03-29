Jason Momoa & Kate Beckinsale Caught Getting Cozy At Oscars After-Party!

No wonder Jason Momoa was so determined to shut down reconciliation rumors with Lisa Bonet — he seems to be moving on with Kate Beckinsale!

Hours after the Aquaman star denied reports that he and his ex-wife are getting back together, he was spotted getting cozy with Kate at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday! According to a source who spoke with E! News, the duo was spotted having a great time together — and Kate was wearing Jason’s jacket to keep warm! The insider dished:

“They were standing at a bar chatting. They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.”

They both “looked really happy,” too — as the picture HERE proves!

Um, do you see the way Jason is looking at her?? Cute!!

Despite potentially catching feelings for each other, they didn’t spend all evening together. Jason was described as “a social butterfly” who was seen mingling with many others, including stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. The Underworld actress, for her part, was also seen with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba, and Sienna Miller.

As we’ve been reporting, Jason and Lisa announced their divorce in January, explaining that the unprecedented times had forced them to rethink aspects of their lives. As the co-parents of Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, they insisted that no love has been lost, just transformed, saying in joint statements on Instagram:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

They added:

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…”

Love to see things end as amicably as possible.

Since the split, there have been rumors that sparks were flying again, especially after Lisa was spotted still wearing her wedding ring. At the Academy Awards red carpet, the 42-year-old ended those thoughts once and for all, insisting in a conversation with an Access Hollywood correspondent:

“No, no, no. We’re not back together. We’re family.”

He’s continued to make it clear how important supporting his family is despite the split. Spending so much time with Zoë (including at the party and The Batman premiere earlier this month) is a great example of that. Kate is also single and ready to mingle as she divorced her husband Len Wiseman in 2019. Now we’ll have to wait and see if anything more becomes of this Jason/Kate sighting!

