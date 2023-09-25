Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde FINALLY Settled Nasty Custody Battle -- He'll Pay How Much??

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are finally in a good place with their previously contentious child custody issues.

The former partners were involved in a NASTY custody battle for months over 9-year-old son Otis and 6-year-old daughter Daisy. The infamous low point came when Olivia got served legal papers on stage at CinemaCon last April — a truly embarrassing incident and one we still don’t know if Jason intended. But now, at last, there’s peace. In a new report first revealed by DailyMail.com on Monday, the duo has come to a MAJOR resolution.

First off, the Booksmart director and the actor have agreed to joint custody of the two children. They will get the kids in equal amounts on a “week-on, week-off basis” per the filing. Seems fair!

The Ted Lasso star has agreed to pay $27,500 in monthly child support. That breaks down more specifically to $10,300 for Otis, and $17,200 for Daisy, per the docs filed in the case. And in addition to those monthly payments, Sudeikis is also on the hook for one quarter of Wilde’s other childcare expenses. That’s a lot of dough! But he can afford it!

The docs estimate Jason’s 2023 income at $10.5 million compared to Olivia’s $500,000. That’s a BIG difference — and one that will fluctuate in years ahead based on the stars’ respective projects. Still, per the filing, it sounds like both parties aren’t worried about year-to-year fluctuations changing the status:

“Such disputes and fluctuations are not material to their agreement that Jason has an extraordinarily high income. … The parties agree that child support for the minor children in the amount of $27,500 per month is sufficient to maintain the needs of the minor children considering Jason’s station in life … [and] is consistent with each child’s best interest.”

So that’s that, then?! Good! No more fighting, mom and dad! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

