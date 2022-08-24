Olivia Wilde 100% Blames Jason Sudeikis For 'Vicious' CinemaCon Incident: 'There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship'

Olivia Wilde is not holding back her thoughts on Jason Sudeikis after he publicly served her legal docs earlier this year.

As you may recall, the whole debacle went down when the filmmaker was presenting her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, at CinemaCon in April. During this big career moment, someone suddenly walked up to the stage and handed her an envelope. And while people believed it was just an unsolicited script at first, it turned out the person actually served Olivia with child custody papers from her former partner Jason. Oof!

Olivia — who has been dating her star Harry Styles since they met on set — did not break a sweat once she realized the contents of the mystery package and carried on with her presentation as if nothing weird had just happened on stage. But she was understandably furious!

Related: Olivia & Harry Styles Clap Back At ‘Toxic Negativity’ Directed Toward Their Relationship!

The Ted Lasso star has sworn he had “no prior knowledge” that his ex would be ambushed at the Las Vegas convention and “would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

But Olivia is calling BS on that denial in a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday! Addressing the “vicious” incident in her cover story, the 38-year-old actress said the whole situation had been “really upsetting” to her:

“It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event – this was something that required forethought.”

It definitely was something of a heist. But then again, does that prove Jason intended it? And it wasn’t just the server’s idea?

Well, it’s apparently how much it hurt her that makes Olivia think it was her ex. She noted that this move was not just disrespectful to her but everyone else involved in creating the psychological thriller, adding:

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

Olivia truly handled the moment like a pro! But while the momma of two kept her cool at CinemaCon, she isn’t holding back any longer.

Speaking with Variety, she implied this cruel move was in line with what she knew about the father of her children! She said:

“But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Whoa! That is some statement! Really makes you wonder what must have happened that motivated Olivia to leave in the first place!

Ultimately, Olivia finds it to be “deeply painful” that their two children — Daisy and Otis — were caught in the middle of something that should have kept private from the start:

“The only people who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened. For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8- and 5-year-old, and that’s really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

Her remarks on their contentious battle comes after a judge ruled in favor of the Book Smart director, finding that their kids do not primarily reside in New York and thus dismissing Jason’s petition to have Daisy and Otis live in the city. Olivia also made it clear to the outlet that she still splits custody with Jason right now, with their little ones going between their homes each week. When Daisy and Otis are in her care, she said she always makes them her top priority — making them breakfast, never missing bedtime or taking them to school:

“They are my world. They are my best friends.”

It certainly sounds like Olivia isn’t ready to forgive and forget this incident with Jason anytime soon! Thoughts on this whole debacle, Perezcious readers? Was it Jason’s plan to humiliate Olivia? Revenge for cheating with Harry Styles?? Let us know in the comments below. You can read the entire interview with Variety HERE.

[Image via Variety/YouTube, The Late Night Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]