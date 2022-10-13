Olivia Wilde Says Haters Think She 'Abandoned' Her Kids Amid Divorce & Don't Worry Darling Drama!

Olivia Wilde is not a fan of the constant hate she receives for just living her life.

In Elle’s new November cover story out on Thursday, the actress opened up about the criticism she has received for being “photographed not with” her son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

Related: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Friends Are On HER Side!

Simply put, she reminded trolls:

“I share custody of my kids with my ex.”

It’s been a nasty custody battle, too, so this extra negativity from haters can’t be helping! But there’s another — perhaps bigger — reason she hasn’t been snapped with her kiddos either. She doesn’t “let them get photographed.” She explained:

“You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”

Great point! Not every celeb wants their child to be thrown into the spotlight. Reasons aside, the assumptions swirling on the internet have upset her, she added:

“People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me. The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.”

When, in fact, she’s doing the exact opposite.

These comments come after Olivia’s already been the center of backlash for the drama surrounding her latest project, Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and starred in alongside her boyfriend Harry Styles and rumored enemy Florence Pugh. Olivia dove into all that controversy in the new interview, too.

For starters, she complained about seeing the story “minimized into bite-size TikTok points.” When the interviewer suggested all publicity is good, she said her intention wasn’t to “throw [herself] into the flames for the movie.” The Booksmart director added:

“This film is trying to ask big questions, but [it’s] ‘Let’s just focus on this sideshow over here.’ Having been a known figure for a while…makes me well-equipped to have a Teflon exterior. But it also means that you’re under a different kind of microscope. It’s brought my attention to the media and how it pits women against one another.”

There’s truth in that for sure, there’s a history of looking for feuds between famous women. But “the media” didn’t stop Florence from promoting the movie. And “the media” didn’t create that video she sent to Shia LaBeouf in which she was extremely dismissive of her star… Just sayin’…

Related: TikToker Claims She Caught Try Guy Ned Cheating FOUR MONTHS Ago!

Speaking of “Miss Flo,” Olivia still has nice things to say about her lead. The Tron: Legacy alum began:

“She’s so generous in her acting in every scene. She makes everyone around her better.”

Elsewhere, she praised Florence’s take on the DWD mess, noting:

“It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact. Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

The New York native also addressed the movie’s sex scenes, which became a big talking point before the flick even hit theaters. Olivia opened up:

“I was interested in acknowledging female pleasure that doesn’t come from penetration…. The one area of cinema where I don’t see people being held back [about sex] in this way is queer cinema. Harry has a film coming out, My Policeman, which is a wonderful example of real eroticism that is explored and treated in an adult way without being fetishized or objectified.”

Addressing the Little Women star’s previous critiques after seeing how the general public focused on the sex scenes as opposed to the actual plot of the psychological thriller, the 38-year-old continued:

“But it’s interesting because Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes. And I think she’s so right. I completely agree with her that it’s overshadowing everything else that the movie’s about, which is so interestingly ironic because one of the uses of sex in Victory is as a tool of distraction. When Florence pointed that out that this film is so much bigger and better than just the sex scenes, I was so happy that she said that because I feel the same way.”

It remains so interesting how Olivia continues to praise Flo despite all the reports about their massive on-set feud! Is she just trying to cover something up or does she really have no issues with her leading lady?! Florence continues to decline to give quotes to these profiles Olivia keeps doing. So it sure seems like the beef is still going on her part. Hmm…

Check out more from Olivia’s Elle interview HERE. Thoughts on her Don’t Worry Darling and parenting comments? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Olivia Wilde/Instagram]