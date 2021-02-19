Jason Sudeikis & Keeley Hazell Getting Serious Or Nah? There Has Been A Change In Narrative!

There have been quite a few revisions to the narrative of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s breakup!

First, the story went that they split amicably in early 2020. Then, we got word that they actually split in Fall of 2020, and Jason was “blindsided” by his ex’s romance with Harry Styles (with a heavy suggestion of cheating on Olivia’s part). Next, we were pleasantly surprised (if not a bit suspicious) to hear that the Saturday Night Live alum was beginning to move on with his Horrible Bosses 2 co-star, Keeley Hazell. But now it turns out that they aren’t dating at all???

Hmm.. yeah, we think we know what that means…

All the corrections to this tale are enough to make anyone’s heads spin, but it sounds to us like Jason and Keeley have been having a good time, but perhaps all the news is scaring him a bit? Or at least, his sources? Wink.

But alas, a new source for Us Weekly says those romance rumors between Jason and the former Page 3 model were premature. The insider explained:

“They’ve been friends since they met at Horrible Bosses 2. They have grown closer for sure, but Jason absolutely isn’t ready for any type of serious relationship.”

“They have grown closer for sure”… ahem.

To be fair, this isn’t actually much different from what we’d previously heard about the situation. As you may recall, a source for The Sun claimed:

“He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in LA, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously it’s all very early days. … Jason feels it’s too soon to leap into a new relationship – he is in absolutely no rush – but it’s a case of watch this space.”

So it seems like we’re all agreed that there’s a POTENTIAL romance brewing here. However, the Us source stated that the actor’s current focus is his two children “and making sure they are well looked after.”

Translation? If this was a friend of yours, wouldn’t you think it sounds like someone is DTF but not down to commit?

If you ask us, we’re not sure why he wouldn’t be able to date and make sure his kids are well looked after at the same time… unless this is a subtle dig at the Don’t Worry Darling director for having a fling with a decade-younger pop star despite being the mom of two young kids. It does seem like someone out there is determined to paint her as the villain of this story.

And hey, maybe The O.C. alum is ultimately to blame for the breakup, we don’t know, but there’s still plenty to raise our eyebrows about on the Sleeping with Other People star’s side of the equation. He allegedly isn’t ready for anything “serious,” but naming a character from Ted Lasso after Keeley (and then casting her in the show) seems pretty serious to us, regardless of relationship status.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the situation develops… officially!

