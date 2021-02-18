Jason Sudeikis Is Dating Horrible Bosses Co-Star Keeley Hazell… And He Named A Character In Ted Lasso After Her!?

Well, well, look who found his own Brit to move on with…

In case you missed the dramatic love triangle of Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles, here’s the rundown: first, we heard that Jason and Olivia had called it quits on their nine year romance in early 2020. Then, the Booksmart director started dating her Don’t Worry Darling actor, Harry. Then, Jason’s camp starting making noise that the breakup timeline we’d heard about was wrong, and that Harry played a role in their split — and the SNL alum was “heartbroken” and wanted Olivia back.

Related: Harry’s Taking Olivia Home To England — For The Best Reason!

Well, now word has it that Jason has found his own rebound relationship, and if you ask us… this breakup timeline has gotten a lot more suspicious, and the love triangle is starting to look a bit like a square.

The actor’s new boo is model Keeley Hazell, and a source for People says the pair are just casually dating for now. They’ve actually known each other for years, though, as the British model had a small role in Jason’s film Horrible Bosses 2 in 2014. And sure, sometimes a platonic friend from your past can become a romantic interest of you future. But a source for The Sun claimed:

“Jason has always found Keeley incredibly attractive, and has told pals he’s had a crush on her since her Page 3 days.”

(Those Page 3 days were back in 2009, BTW.)

According to this insider, here’s how the new romance sparked:

“When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards. During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive. He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in LA, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously it’s all very early days.”

They added:

“Jason feels it’s too soon to leap into a new relationship – he is in absolutely no rush – but it’s a case of watch this space.”

Here’s where things get sus for us… there’s a character in Jason’s show Ted Lasso (which he produces on top of playing the titular role) named Keeley, who is a former Page 3 model. Sound familiar? According to The Sun, the 45-year-old has told friends he named the character for his now-girlfriend. On top of that, he actually cast the REAL Keeley in the show.

Ted Lasso began development in 2019, and season one was released in August 2020; in other words, Jason was naming the character and working alongside her real-life inspiration long before the supposed Fall 2020 break up with his ex-fiancée. Which means all the while that he was reportedly fighting to win Olivia back from her Don’t Worry Darling muse, he was (at the very least) setting up his own new romance with his Ted Lasso muse.

Related: Jason Hoped Harry Styles Would ‘Get Bored’ Of Olivia!?

Perhaps it was totally platonic when he named a major character in his show after a former lingerie model he met back in 2014, but something about the situation just feels fishy to us, especially after all the fuss was kicked up in the press to make Olivia look like the bad guy in their break up. But they both have decade-younger romantic partners now, so maybe alls well that ends well?

Only time will tell. But to make things all the more juicy, The Sun reported that the comedian is filming Ted Lasso season two at the same studio where Harry is filming his next movie. Who knew the track suit guy would generate this much drama, huh?

We’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on the situation! Oh, and we’ll leave you with this:

What tangled webs we weave!

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN/Avalon & Keeley Hazell/Instagram]