Jason Sudeikis Is 'Distraught' -- And Thought He & Olivia Wilde Would Get Back Together!?

We can’t make heads or tails of this Jason Sudeikis/Olivia Wilde breakup.

When the split was first announced in November, we heard the co-parents were keeping things “amicable,” that there was “no drama” — and that the breakup itself had actually happened in early 2020. But since Harry Styles entered the picture, sources have floated the possibility the split was way more recent, potentially after Harry and Olivia got close. At this point, we’ve heard so many different versions of events that our head is spinning!

One thing seems certain — the Don’t Worry Darling director’s new relationship has her ex-fiancé SHOOK. A source for Entertainment Tonight revealed the SNL alum thought the couple “would eventually reconcile and get back together.”

They added:

“Olivia and Jason ended amicably and both wanted to remain close and stay friends for the sake of their kids and because they have mutual respect and love for one another. … He has been really hurt and somewhat jealous that Olivia has moved on with Harry.”

Another ET insider agreed:

“Jason is beyond distraught. Of course Jason still has feelings for [Olivia]. This is a fresh split. He’s in absolute shock. He would like to repair things with Olivia and have his family back together.”

This confidant claimed the breakup did indeed happen in November, but insisted that the Treat People With Kindness singer was not the reason for the split. Yet on Monday, a source for Us Weekly contradicted that claim specifically, saying:

“Olivia called off the engagement in early November but only after she already had gotten close to Harry. … Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated. Family is his biggest priority.”

Meanwhile, other insiders are sticking to the original narrative, telling Us:

“The engagement was called off early last year, as was previously reported. Harry was in no way the reason for their split.”

We have so many questions!

Starting with…

No one contradicted the story that they broke up in early 2020 for nearly two months, but now that Harry is involved, the narrative suddenly began shifting. Is this a case of Jason jealously lashing out through the press? Did Olivia craft the “broken up for months” story to cover her cheating tracks?

Or dare we say, is all this drama just being drummed up as PR for Don’t Worry Darling, and what’s going down behind the scenes isn’t quite as chaotic as it seems? Let us know your theories in the comments (below)!

