Harry Styles Taking Olivia Wilde Home To England -- For The Best Reason!

The Sign Of The Times singer has been dating Olivia Wilde for a couple months now after they met on the set of her next movie, Don’t Worry Darling. After filming wrapped over the weekend, she was seen bringing a lot of baggage over to Harry’s place in El Lay.

We wondered if she was about to move in with him now that filming was done — but according to a source spilling to People she’s already been staying there “for a while.” So what’s with the luggage? It turns out she wasn’t using it to move her stuff in, she was bringing it to his place en route — to the UK!

Yes, according to the outlet, the couple are jetting right off to Harry’s mother country. Big step? Not exactly…

See, Olivia needed to go anyway — to reunite with her kids!

Yes, while she’s been super busy making her movie (and her off hours were spoken for by a certain Brit heartthrob), her 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy have been staying with their dad: Olivia’s former fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Why in the UK? Because he’s in London filming the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy series Ted Lasso. The Apple TV+ hit is about an American football coach moving to England to coach a very different kind of football.

We guess at some point amid their split the parents realized they couldn’t share custody while each was filming on a different continent. Apparently it was decided Jason would have more time to spend with the kids. But now it’s time for the handoff — or at least visits. (That’s certainly a pretty good exception for international travel — a lot of these celebs have just been jetting all over the world to have better parties.)

We’re sure Olivia couldn’t wait to see her little ones again. Funny enough, the fact it was in her new beau’s home country was just a happy coincidence.

Will Harry finally meet Otis and Daisy? Are things that advanced with the new couple?

We have no idea. What we do know is this is the first time the fledgling couple have been on his turf. And there’s no one we’d rather have as a tour guide in London. Though… he probably can’t really go out to tourist destinations. Even in a mask, he’s pretty darn recognizable.

Do YOU think this trip will Wildstyles closer together??

