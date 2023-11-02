Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Continue Romance With 'Theater Date Night'! LOOK!

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are going strong! And artsy!

On Wednesday night, the Guardians of the Galaxy star and the supermodel were spotted on another date! This time they were heading into the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York City to see Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, which stars Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott, per Page Six. A source told the outlet:

“It’s a theater date night! Bradley is always going to the theater. As you know from his film [Maestro] about Leonard Bernstein, he’s a big fan.”

Well, if Gigi seriously does want to get into acting like reports have suggested, watching off-Broadway plays is a pretty good start! (As is dating BCoop… just sayin’…)

Later in the evening, the two were seen leaving the theater with the Next in Fashion host sporting a Yankees cap and a flashy yellow peacoat, while Bradley kept it simple in a black jacket, light pants, and Nikes. See (below):

The eyewitness said it looked like the two were holding hands but couldn’t confirm.

This is just the most recent sighting for the two, as they’ve been spotted on dinner dates and on romantic strolls in the big apple since their romance rumors started picking up speed last month.

Do YOU like them as a couple, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]