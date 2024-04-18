Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Were 'Officially Trying' To Have Another Baby Months Before Separation!

Just months before their separation, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were on a very different path — they were ready to expand their family!

During a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules — not The Valley — Brittany hangs out with Scheana Shay, and the topic of babies comes up! Brittany asks the Scheananigans podcast host if she plans to have another child with her husband, Brock Davies. It’s a hard NO for Scheana. She shared she and Brock are good with having only their daughter, Summer Moon. But for Brittany? She spilled that she and Jax were actively trying for baby No. 2! Brittany said:

“Yeah, this month we are officially trying.”

Whoa! Flash forward just a matter of months after filming VPR, and forget growing the fam – they’re ending it! It’s been an upsettingly public implosion, and Brittany in particular has been oh so vocal about what went wrong in the marriage. She revealed a massive fight led to them breaking up, having their son helped her realize she needed space from Jax, and so much more. But one thing she said is particularly relevant to the baby talk.

Notably, she also said they weren’t having sex anymore — and from what we remember from school, that’s one of those crucial elements for “trying” for a baby. Sounds like that effort ended well before the split!

Whether the couple will get back together remains up in the air. Brittany made it clear she wants to see her estranged husband making big changes in his life — and put some effort into working on their marriage — before she entertained the idea of them reconciling.

Whatever happens, Brittany won’t let Jax get in the way of her baby plans. Whether he’s involved or not, she wants at least one more child. She previously told Page Six:

“I would so go the Lala route if I needed to. I admire her for that. I want more kids; I want Cruz to have a sibling. I come from a family of five, so I’ve got three brothers and a sister, and I love that big family dynamic. I don’t want a million kids, but I at least want one more child.”

Ah! So the sex part wasn’t just about intimacy with Jax — it sounds like their lack of bedroom activity also means he was no longer interested in giving her another child! And if he can’t do it, she’ll just take care of it herself!

Good for her! Watch the preview of VPR (below), which also includes a discussion of those Jax cheating rumors:

