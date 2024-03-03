Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor Is Not Putting In Any Effort Into Saving Their Marriage!

Brittany Cartwright would love to give Jax Taylor another shot. However, she feels he is not willing to put in any effort to work through their marriage troubles right now! Oof…

This week, the 35-year-old reality star confirmed what fans have been speculating for a while — she and her husband have separated after five years of marriage! Not only are Brittany and Jax “taking time apart,” but she moved out of their shared home for the sake of her mental health. Despite her estranged partner claiming they were living together again, Page Six reported on Friday that she moved out “about a month” ago and is currently staying at a rental house.

And things are not looking good for Jax and Brittany when it comes to their marriage. An insider told the outlet that the pair are “not on a path to reconciliation.” Uh oh! The reason for this? It all has to do with Jax, according to Brittany herself!

Related: Rachel Leviss SUES Tom Sandoval AND Ariana Madix! OMG!!!

While TMZ caught up with the television personality in Los Angeles on Friday, she claimed that the 44-year-old model has not been putting in the effort to try and save their marriage. As she stated when asked if they were doing anything to work through their problems:

“It’s Jax, so he’s not really trying that much right now.”

What? Brittany even suggested that she wanted them to go to marriage counseling – but he refused to go! She continued:

“I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that. Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take, and you know, I deserve better, Cruz deserves better. We want, like, a good co-parenting relationship and I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is, like, the best situation for me right now.”

While the mom of one insisted she still loves Jax, she feels she has to do what is best for her and their soon. And for now, that means stepping away from the House of Villains alum:

“I just want the best for me and my son at this point. That’s like my main focus. If he switches some things and changes some things about his life then maybe we can get back together. But right now, I don’t know.”

Basically, Brittany is not closing the door on reconciling with Jax. She needs to see some big changes before they can even begin to take those steps. However, Jax doesn’t seem to be willing to put in the work to make that happen. Could this be the end of the road for the Vanderpump Rules couple? We’ll have to wait and see. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]