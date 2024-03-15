The NSFW Reason Brittany Cartwright Knew Marriage To Jax Taylor Was Over!

Brittany Cartwright spilled more tea on what led to the breakup with Jax Taylor! And it’s boiling hot!

Last month, the 35-year-old reality star confirmed the pair were “taking time apart” after four years of marriage, and that she’s moved into a new place to protect her “mental health” during this time. But a question on many fans’ minds has been: Why? Why have they separated? There have been whispers Jax cheated (yet again) on Brittany — though they both denied the allegations on the Vanderpump Rules After Show this week. So what gives? Well, Brittany finally spilled the beans, and the answer may come as a shock to some VPR fans!

Related: Brittany Reveals The Surprising Reason Behind Her ‘Frowning Face’ On The Valley!

While at the premiere party for The Valley at Jax’s bar on Thursday, Brittany told Page Six the main thing that triggered the separation was… Jax is disinterested in sex! And that did not fly with Brittany. She explained:

“We’ve been together nine years, and people stop appreciating and take you for granted after some time — and that should never happen in a marriage. So that’s what I’m trying to get back, and if it doesn’t come back, then we won’t get back together.”

Oh! Oh no!

In a preview for the new show, we got a hint the estranged couple had been going through a dry spell. Brittany told castmate Janet Caperna she feels Jax is no longer “attracted” to her, and they “don’t have sex ever” anymore. Oof. The momma shared with Page Six that the lack of intimacy hurt her self-esteem, understandably so. And now she’s working on building her confidence again:

“I think I just had to be like, ‘I’m hot as hell, and I’m not going to listen to this bulls**t anymore. You can rot in hell! I’m sorry.'”

Go off, girl!

Of course, sex is not the only reason for the split. Brittany went on to say she asked Jax to do four things, including going to therapy, but he has refused to do ALL of them:

“I asked him to do little things — four little things — and … go to therapy was one of them. He hasn’t done that yet. So there’s little things that I’ve asked him to do. We’ll see if he does it all, but we’ll also see if it changes anything.”

And another big factor in the separation? She said they disagreed on whether or not to expand their family. Britt is all for having another kid, but Jax doesn’t seem ready to take that step! If they can’t work through their problems and make their breakup official, she will pull a Lala Kent and use a sperm donor — or meet someone else:

“I would so go the Lala route if I needed to. I admire her for that. I want more kids; I want Cruz to have a sibling. I come from a family of five, so I’ve got three brothers and a sister, and I love that big family dynamic. I don’t want a million kids, but I at least want one more child. I’m only 35, so I could still maybe meet somebody if it goes that route. I don’t know. I’m not saying it would. Maybe if me and Jax got back together, we could still have another one. If not, I’ll go the Lala route.”

Damn! Brittany seems to be thinking a lot about her future right now – and it sounds like her future doesn’t involve Jax! As for the former model himself? He feels everything is up in the air right now. That said, Jax told Page Six he feels “nothing’s changed,” and they still see each other “every day”:

“I have no idea. It’s a busy time for us right now; we have a lot going on in our lives. Who knows? Nothing’s changed. The only difference is we don’t sleep under the same roof. There hasn’t been a day that’s gone by since the separation that we don’t really see each other unless I’m working or she’s working. But we’re co-parenting.”

At least they’re amicable? If not, you know, amorous? While Brittney had a laundry list of reasons for the separation, Jax said it all came down to “a little bit of communication problems.” Umm. Brittany would say otherwise! Then again, it does sound from his statement like he might not be listening…

It sounds like these two had a lot of issues lately! If Jax doesn’t put in the effort to save their relationship soon, well, Brittany seems to be ready to pull the plug this marriage!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]