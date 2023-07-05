Jay-Z’s Mom Says ‘I Do’ To Partner Roxanne Wiltshire In Star-Studded Wedding!

Jay-Z’s family just expanded by one!

Over the weekend, the Empire State of Mind artist’s mother, Gloria Carter, said “I do” to the love of her life — Roxanne Wiltshire! That’s right, according to TMZ, the Carter family matriarch happily wed her longtime partner Sunday night in New York City, where the guest list was poppin!

In attendance at the gorgeous event were, of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but also Bey’s own mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Corey Gamble, and Robin Roberts… And according to the outlet, the party apparently kept on rollin’ until 1:00 in the morning! Ch-ch-check out Bey’s stunning look for the event (below):

In photos obtained by TMZ, Gloria can be seen in an elegant white suit, while Roxanne opted for a stunning gown. See HERE! There’s certainly no denying the two look absolutely incredible together!

This all comes after Hova helped his mother come out in his 2017 track, Smile, in which he rapped about crying “tears of joy” when finding out his mother had fallen in love, and that he didn’t care “if it’s a him or a her” — he just wants to see her “smile through all the hate.” Listen to the emotional song (below):

We’re so happy for Gloria and Roxanne! Cheers to the newlyweds!

